Rome (Ga.) head football coach John Reid expected to retire

Another big time job has opened in the world of Georgia high school football.

According to a post by the Fired Football Coaches of Georgia on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rome (Ga.) head football coach John Reid is expected to retire, opening up one of the now top jobs in the Peach State.

With Rome coming open, it quickly elevates to being one of the most sought after jobs in not only Georgia, but maybe the country because of its attractive salary. As of the 2024 season, Reid’s salary was set at $188,457, second only to Carrollton head coach Joey King.

Big Boy job there with indoor facility and city school. My phone was blowing up last night from head coaches in Georgia about it. Top 5 job in Georgia with that salary in my opinion… https://t.co/C9cTqlQzB3 — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) January 9, 2026

Reid is a coaching legend in Georgia as the Wolves’ lead man collected his 250th win during the 2025 season. That was something Reid did a lot of during his time at Rome, with the head coach compiling 253 victories, multiple regional titles and four state championships.

Rome wasn’t the only stop for Reid along the way during his illustrious career as the longtime high school football staple also coached at Alcoa (TN), East Paulding and Tift County, respectively.

“I think winning a state championship at Alcoa High School in Tennessee with my son on the team was special. There’s a poster or a picture in our basement where he and two coaches are picking me up,” Reid said after winning his 250th game back in November. “That’s so special because some really good coaches will never get that chance. State championships are rare, and to have a chance at four of them has been awesome.”

The Wolves finished the 2025 Georgia high school football season with a record of 11-3, reaching the Class 5A state semifinals before falling to state finalist Gainesville, 37-6.

Rome ended the 2025 season as the state’s No. 14th ranked team, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

