Ron DeSantis signs Florida bill that addresses higher high school coaching pay, transfers

Everything the Florida Coaches Coalition (FCC) has been working towards in helping assist high school coaches throughout the Sunshine State receive higher compensation was officially signed off on by Florida governor Ron DeSantis at Jacksonville (Fla.) Jean Ribault High School on Friday morning.

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Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Promote Youth Athletics and Extracurriculars https://t.co/dQKN2b1Ro1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 22, 2026

DeSantis officially signed off on House Bill 538, which is focused primarily around increasing coaching salaries and implementing new policies to address non-traditional student-athlete transferring in the state moving forward.

The bill also addresses in-season student-athlete movement, limiting the ability to do so unless of a extraordinary circumstance.

HB 538 officially allows extracurricular funding flexibility for Florida coaches, officially allowing booster clubs funds for extra pay. One of the bill’s key provisions would give school districts around the state the financial flexibility to use booster club donations for coaching compensation, but would strictly prohibit using the funds to be used for severance pay of any sort.

The new House bill requires non-traditional student-athletes to play at a high school in the county in which they live when transferring for athletics. Unlike before where student-athletes have been rampantly transferring to play at schools outside of their own county, but going to school virtually.

“I think it’s going to slow down transfers a little bit,” Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) executive director Craig Damon said to USA Today recently. “By transfers, I mean kids playing on different teams as a non-traditional student. It’s going to make non-traditional students all have the same guidelines. It will make it a little easier on our ADs as to who can play where. It’s a step in the right direction.”

The new rule is set to go take effect on July 1, which could set off a trigger of student-athlete transfers throughout the state of Florida as players will be forced to play within the county that they reside out of.

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