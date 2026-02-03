Ron Naclerio becomes winningest coach in New York high school basketball

Legendary coach Ron Naclerio became the king of New York high school basketball after notching his 973rd win with Benjamin N. Cardozo High School. The Judges’ 69-46 victory over Richman made him the winningest coach in the Empire State, surpassing the record of 972 wins that former Archbishop Molloy coach Jack Curran compiled over five decades.

Beyond high school basketball, Naclerio’s achievement dwarfs that of Red Holzman, who won 613 games with the New York Knicks from 1967 to 1982, including two National Basketball Association championships. As Naclerio shared with Thomas Gamba-Ellis of the New York Post, he knew it was a special day because some of his former players, as well as more media members, were in attendance.

Naclerio’s players poured everything on the court to give their coach this impressive milestone. Hence, they established a massive lead to start the game and never looked back. Cruising through the contest allowed Naclerio to give all of his players some time on the court.

Ron Naclerio feels immense pride after reaching the summit of New York high school basketball wins. This accomplishment garnered congratulations from other basketball figures, including Kenny Anderson and Kenny Smith, both of whom played for Curran, and St. John’s University head coach Rick Pitino.

Naclerio’s high school coaching career began with Cardozo, finishing with a dismal 1-21 record. However, the Judges turned it around the following year, going 21-4. Since then, he has remained at the helm and has developed players such as Rafer Alston, Duane Causwell, Royal Ivey, and James Southerland, all of whom played in the NBA. He also guided the Judges to city titles in 1999 and 2014.

Fifteen years before he clinched win number 973, he set the Public Schools Athletic League record in 2011 after reaching 723 wins. Meanwhile, a minor roadblock stood in his way of becoming the winningest coach in New York high school basketball history. Naclerio was suspended for two games this season amid accusations of improperly recruiting players from nearby teams.