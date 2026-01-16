After eight seasons at the helm and three state championships, Ryan Schneider is stepping away as the head football coach at Cocoa High School (Fla.).

According to a source close to the school, Schneider has officially stepped down as the head football coach of the 7-time state champion Cocoa Tigers. Schneider guided the team to three straight state titles from 2022-24.

Schneider, who was hired back in the spring of 2018, previously held the role of offensive coordinator at Melbourne Central Catholic and national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, respectively.

Once Schneider took over at Cocoa, it was for the most part a seamless transition for the program that had already won four state titles before he ever got there. Schneider never had a losing season under his watch, recording five double-digit victory seasons and winning state titles in 2022 (2S), 2023 (2S) and 2024 (2A).

This past campaign was by far the most challenging of Schnieder’s tenure with the Tigers as the team started off 2-4 before reeling off six straight victories en route to making it back the Final Four.

Cocoa finished this past 2025 season with a 8-5 record and reached the Class 2A state semifinals, falling to eventual champion Cardinal Mooney, 40-0. The Tigers ended up finishing as the No. 52 ranked team in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cocoa High School

Cocoa High School, located in Cocoa, Florida, is a notable public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Cocoa’s athletic teams are highly competitive, often achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.