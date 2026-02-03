Sacred Heart Cathedral (CA) hires former UCLA WR as HFC

Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (Calif.) made one of the top hires of the California high school off-season on Monday.

According to a press release by the school, the Fighting Irish have hired former UCLA quarterback/wide receiver Darius Bell as the program’s next head football coach. Bell arrives from Junipero Serra, where he served as the football team’s offensive coordinator and school’s associate athletic director.

“Joining the SHC community is truly an honor. This is more than a football job. It’s a chance to be part of a school and community that values faith, character, academics and service. The responsibility of leading young men, not just on Friday nights, but in the classroom, in their faith, and most importantly in life, is a priority to me. My goal is to serve SHC with love, humility and a commitment to doing things the right way,” Bell said in the press release. “I’m most looking forward to the day-to-day impact, being present with our players and helping them grow.”

Last season with the Padres, Bell guided a Junipero Serra (8-6) offense that scored 399 points through 14 games (28.5 points per game).

Bell saw time in 2012 with the Bruins, primarily at wide receiver when he caught seven passes that season for 143 yards.

The Fighting Irish ended this past season with a 6-6 record and finished as the No. 117th ranked in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep

Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, located in San Francisco, CA, is a private Catholic high school that emphasizes academic excellence and spiritual development. Established in 1851, it offers a wide range of academic programs, including honors and Advanced Placement courses. The school is known for its commitment to fostering leadership and community service among its students. Its athletic teams, known as the Fightin’ Irish, participate in various sports, including football and basketball, and have a rich tradition of competition in the West Catholic Athletic League.

