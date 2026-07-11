San Clemente (Calif.) and San Juan Hills (Calif.) preview fall game

Across the nation today, teams were getting some of their first reps of the summer ahead of the 2026-27 varsity football season with passing tournaments. At Ocean View (Calif.) today, San Clemente (Calif.) and San Juan Hills (Calif.) were in action at the Seahawk Passing Tournament.

Two of the top teams in the state of California, San Clemente, finished the season as the eleventh-best team in California according to the Rivals Composite Rankings, making a run to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 finals. Meanwhile, San Juan Hills finished the season ranked twenty-seventh.

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“San Clemente defeated San Juan Hills 35-7 in the Open Division championship game of the Seahawk Shootout passing tournament at Ocean View HS. They will play each other again in an Alpha League game this fall,” Southern California varsity report Steve Fryer shared live from today’s event.

During today’s event, San Clemente was led by three-star class of 2028 quarterback Preston Beck. The son of NFL quarterback John Beck, in his sophomore year, Beck threw for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns. That included leading them to a 6-1 run to end the year, as well as guiding them to victory in tough conditions in the Southern Section Division 2 semifinal victory over Vista Murrieta (Calif.)

Last year, during the regular season, San Clemente finished the season ranked second in Alpha League play behind Mission Viejo (Calif.). Meanwhile, San Juan Hills competed in the Bravo League, finishing the regular season with a 1-4 regional record.

Ahead of next season, San Juan Hills will be joining the Alpha League after its expansion from four teams to six, with today’s competition serving as a preview for the significant competition they will face next season.

“We’ve earned the right to move up into the Alpha League and join the ranks. We’re with the best public high school football teams in the county, and even arguably the best high school public league in the state. Who knows? Maybe even in many parts of the country.” San Juan Hills head coach Rob Frith shared with the Capistrano Dispatch.

Going into next season, Frith and San Juan Hills will be looking to put a significant controversy behind them, after they were forced to forfeit the seven regular-season victories after fielding an ineligible player, falling to a 1-9 record after their punishment.

With today’s passing tournament game serving as a preview for their entry into the Alpha League next year, San Juan Hills and San Clemente will face off on October 23rd, with the Tritons meeting them on the road.