Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring lead Naismith High School Girls All-America Team

The Naismith Awards unveiled its 2026 High School Girls All-America Team. As expected, it includes top-ranked players like Saniyah Hall and Kate Harpring.

Hall, a USC commit, and Harpring, a future North Carolina mainstay, are part of the All-America First Team. Joining them are Jerzy Robinson, Kaleena Smith, and Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka. Harpring helped Marist win a state title, while she won State Championship MVP. Meanwhile, Hall led SPIRE Academy to a 19-1 record, and Robinson paced Sierra Canyon to a 30-3 finish.

Smith (Ontario Christian) and Wilson-Manyacka (Bullis School) also led their teams to state championships. Smith and the Knights completed their season at 34-2, while Wilson-Manyacka and the Bulldogs wrapped up their campaign at 27-6.

As Saniyah Hall and Kate Harpring headline the first team, the Naismith High School Girls All-America Second Team features Jezelle “GG” Banks, Addison Bjorn, Oliviyah Edwards, Olivia Vukosa, and McKenna Woliczko. Banks is the fourth-best prospect from the Class of 2027, while Bjorn ranks 14th among the Class of 2026 standouts. Bjorn will join the University of Texas after playing for Park Hill South.

In addition to playing for Christ the King before joining UConn, Vukosa also represented Croatia in the Women’s EuroBasket qualifiers. Meanwhile, Oliviyah Edwards is the fourth-best high school senior and will attend the University of Tennessee. Woliczko and Archbishop Mitty lost to Ontario Christian in the CIF Open Division state championship game but finished with a 28-3 record.

Finally, joining Saniyah Hall in the Naismith All-American Team are Third Team members Brihanna Crittendon, Maddyn Greenway, Micah Ojo, Jordyn Palmer, and Aaliah Spaight. Greenway became the fourth player in Minnesota high school basketball history to reach 5,000 career points.

Crittendon will attend Texas after playing at Riverdale Ridge, while Ojo is an incoming senior at Princess Anne. Palmer leads Westtown School, and Spaight is a former Bishop Gorman standout who will join Crittendon and Bjorn in representing the Longhorns.