California high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Southern Cal, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates. One of the state’s most premier high school football programs announced their schedule for the upcoming fall campaign.

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The 2025 CIF Open Division champion Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.), the country’s No. 7 ranked team according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings, recently released their 2026 schedule with a few doozies dotted up and down the slate.

Playing within the vaunted Trinity League gives the Eagles automatically the likes of teams like Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran and St. John Bosco right out of the gates. California’s top team will start the season at home against Orlando (Fla.) Jones, the state runner ups from Florida’s Class 4A classification, on Aug. 21.

The full Santa Margarita Catholic 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – Orlando (Fla.) Jones

Aug. 28 – at Corona (Calif.) Centennial

Sep. 4 – Palmdale (Calif.) Highland

Sep. 12 – Sacramento (Calif.) Inderkum

Sep. 18 – Norco (Calif.)

Oct. 2 – Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Oct. 9 – Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

Oct. 16 – at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Oct. 23 – San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic

Oct. 30 – Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

The Eagles in Year 1 under alum head coach Carson Palmer ended with a 12-3 record and finished as the No. 1 ranked in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Santa Margarita Catholic High School

Santa Margarita Catholic High School, located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and commitment to spiritual development. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Santa Margarita’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Golden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the California high school football excitement across the state.