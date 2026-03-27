The Saraland Spartans are one of the best teams in Alabama high school football. Their 14-1 finish last season had them finishing fourth in the state’s Rivals Composite High School Team Rankings and fifth in the Massey Ratings.

However, that one loss came at an unfortunate time against Clay-Chalkville in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A state championship game. Therefore, in 2026, the Spartans will be chasing the title and possibly perfection.

To achieve an immaculate season, Saraland must win all 10 of its regular-season Alabama High School Football games, split evenly between home and away matches. The Spartans will begin their campaign on the road against Mary G. Montgomery (13th on the final Alabama Massey Ratings for 2025) on August 21 before taking a bye.

Then, Saraland will host Gulf Shores and Theodore in consecutive weeks. The Spartans will also host Elberta, Blount, and Auburn and will visit Baldwin County, Pell City, Murphy, and Spanish Fort. Saraland defeated six of these opponents last season, including shutout victories against Blount (46-0) and Murphy (55-0).

All games will be played at 7 p.m. local time

August 21 – at Mary G. Montgomery

August 28 – bye week

September 4 – versus Gulf Shores

September 11 – versus Theodore

September 18 – at Baldwin County

September 25 – at Pell City

October 1 – versus Elberta

October 9 – at Murphy

October 16 – versus Blount

October 23 – at Spanish Fort

October 30 – versus Auburn High

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Alabama, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.