Sarasota Booker (Fla.) releases 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

A team out of Sarasota County that’s really begun making their name among one of Florida high school football’s best programs is Sarasota Booker (Fla.), which provided their 2026 schedule to Rivals on Thursday afternoon. The Tornadoes are coming off back-to-back state semifinals berths in Florida’s FHSAA Class 3A, falling both times to Jacksonville Raines, which won the 2025 state championship over Miami Northwestern.

One of the highlighted matchups is when the Tornadoes and Valdosta Wildcats will square off on Oct. 2 in Week 7 of the Florida high school football season in Valdosta at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Wildcats finished as the No. 10 ranked team in the Peach State, according to the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

Among the other games that stand out on the schedule is the Week 1 home opener against 4-time state champion Venice (Aug. 21), 3-time state champ Cardinal Mooney (Oct. 23) and versus Washington D.C. power St. John’s College on Sep. 19.

The full Sarasota Booker 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – at Manatee – Preseason

Aug. 21 – Venice

Aug. 28 – at Palmetto

Sep. 10 – Braden River

Sep. 19 – at St. John’s College (D.C.)

Sep. 25 – at Southeast

Oct. 2 – at Valdosta (Ga.)

Oct. 9 – at Wellen Park

Oct. 16 – at Bayshore

Oct. 23 – Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 30 – Sarasota Riverview

The Tornadoes ended this past season with a 13-2 record and finished ranked No. 27 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Sarasota Booker High School

Booker High School, located in Sarasota, FL, is known for its strong Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) Magnet Program, which draws students from multiple counties. The school offers a variety of academic and extracurricular programs, including the Cambridge AICE, JROTC, and Career and Technical Education (CTE) tracks. The campus features state-of-the-art facilities, including a newly built turf football field and renovated theater. Booker High is dedicated to ensuring that 100% of its students graduate college- or career-ready.

