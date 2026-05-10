Sarasota (FL) Cardinal Mooney football releases 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the South Suncoast region (Charlotte, Manatee, Sarasota counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Next up out of the Sunshine State to release their 2026 high school football schedule are the defending FHSAA Class 2A state champion Sarasota (FL) Cardinal Mooney Cougars. The Cougars are coming off winning its third state championship, second in three years, this past December as they defeated Jacksonville The Bolles School, 52-28, for the FHSAA’s Class 2A title.

Though Cardinal Mooney is losing some talent from last season’s squad, the Cougars bring back 2027 quarterback Davin Davidson (2,360 yards, 23 touchdowns) and running back Connail Jackson (2,452 yards, 39 touchdowns).

A big pickup offensively during the off-season via a transfer was 2027 running back Toryeon James, who transferred to Cardinal Mooney from Sarasota Riverview. James was among one of the top 10 rushers in all of Florida last season, finishing with just over 2,000 yards for the Rams.

The full Cardinal Mooney 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – Tampa (FL) Berkeley Prep

Aug. 28 – West Palm Beach (FL) Cardinal Newman

Sep. 4 – at Miami (FL) True North Classical Academy

Sep. 10 – North Port (FL) Wellen Park

Sep. 25 – Bradenton (FL) Braden River

Oct. 2 – Clearwater (FL) Clearwater Central Catholic

Oct. 9 – Bradenton (FL) Bayshore

Oct. 16 – at Bradenton (FL) Southeast

Oct. 30 – at Sarasota (FL) Booker

Nov. 4 – Smart En Academy

2026 Cardinal Mooney Football Varsity Schedule‼️ pic.twitter.com/U7JlMLbcw5 — Cardinal Mooney Football (@Mooney_FB) May 9, 2026

Cardinal Mooney finished with a 14-1 record and as the No. 4 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cardinal Mooney High School

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, located in Sarasota, Florida, is a private Roman Catholic school serving grades 9-12. Established in 1959, the school is known for its rigorous academic programs, strong community involvement, and commitment to fostering moral and spiritual development. The athletics program at Cardinal Mooney is a central part of the school’s extracurricular offerings, with a variety of sports teams competing at high levels, including the well-regarded football and basketball teams.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.