Satsuma (Ala.) football names new head coach

Satsuma (Ala) High School has decided who will be their next head football coach for the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

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Former Flomaton (Ala.) Excel High School head football coach and athletic director Jason Phillips will take on the same roles at Satsuma. Phillips recently announced stepping down as the head football coach and athletic director at Excel, where over the course of his five seasons as the helm of the Panthers’ football program compiled a overall record of 27-25.

“I am grateful to Superintendent Dana Price and Principal Dr. Jason Golden for affording me this opportunity,” Phillips said in a press release according to AL.com. “I believe we have a special opportunity to make a lasting impact and legacy on Satsuma High School and the City of Satsuma. I ask our alumni, community and business leaders, parents, administrators, faculty, and students to join me as we work together to positively impact our school, our community, and the lives of our students. Go Gators!”

Phillips first season was in 2021, taking over a Excel team that hadn’t enjoyed a winning season since 2013. In his first campaign as the Panthers’ head coach, Phillips found success instantly, leading the program to a 6-4 mark in Year 1.

The following season was Phillips’ best as head coach, notching a 9-2 record and reaching the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 3A playoffs.

Now Phillips replaces previous head coach Rodney Jordan, who compiled an overall record of 13-26 over the course of four years running Satsuma’s football program. Jordan’s best seasons as the Gators’ head coach was in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns as Satsuma finished with identical 5-5 records both years.

The Gators ended this past season with a 2-7 record and finishing at No. 272 in the final 2025 Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Satsuma High School

“Satsuma High School serves as an educational cornerstone in the Satsuma City School System, which has been independent since 2012. The school prides itself on nurturing students’ potential through a balanced approach to academics, athletics, and the arts. Its mission focuses on preparing students to become productive citizens, emphasizing community involvement and career readiness while providing a safe and challenging learning environment.”