Scott Riley leaves Cleveland (NC) for Swain County HFC job

One of the most successful high school football coaches out of the state of North Carolina will be taking on a new challenge this upcoming 2026 season.

According to a report by HighSchoolOT, longtime head coach Scott Riley is leaving as Cleveland (NC) head football coach and taking the same position at Swain County.

Riley spent the last 12 seasons as the head coach at Cleveland, compiling an overall record of 130-27 and leading the Rams to the postseason on an annual basis. When it comes to consistency, there wasn’t many in the Tar Heel State like Riley during his time at Cleveland.

During the 12-year stretch, Riley guided the program to 11 conference championships and notched a playoff victory each of his 12 seasons at the helm of the Rams. Riley also led the program to the 2020-21 Class 3AA state title game, falling in a heartbreaker to Mount Tabor.

Cleveland ended the last season with a 10-2 record, reaching the third round of the NCHSAA Class 7A playoffs and finished as the state’s No. 11th ranked team, according to the final North Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Swain County ended the last season with a 6-5 record and as the state’s No. 199th ranked team.

Swain County High School, located in Bryson City, North Carolina, is a public high school serving grades 9 through 12. Established in 1950, it is the sole high school in the Swain County School System, catering to all areas of the county except for portions in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation. The school’s mascot is the Maroon Devils, and its colors are maroon and white. The school’s motto is “Our best and then some.”

