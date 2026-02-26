Seattle Seahawks RB George Holani visits his California high school football alma mater

George Holani must be on cloud nine after winning Super Bowl 60 with the Seattle Seahawks. While he enjoyed team success in the National Football League, he never forgot the culture and the places that shaped his identity.

When he arrived at Levi’s Stadium for the big game against the New England Patriots, the former Boise State standout proudly wore traditional attire as a tribute to his Tongan heritage. Weeks after the victory, the New Zealand-born running back paid homage to his California high school football alma mater.

As shared on the team’s official X account, George Holani visited St. John Bosco and presented head coach Jason Negro with his autographed Seahawks jersey. In addition to football, where he became a three-star prospect, Holani also played rugby, his father’s favorite sport, for the Braves.

In an interview with High School Football America’s Jeff Fisher, Negro said about the visit, “I think the most rewarding thing for me as a coach and as an educator is when your young men come back to school to present you with what I call ‘the gift,’ not to me but to our program. For all of the hard work, the dedication, the staff, and everybody put in here to help him along in his journey to get him where he wants to go.”

Negro also shared that Holani is the third former St. John Bosco player to win a Super Bowl. Wide receiver Bryce Treggs won Super Bowl 52 with the Philadelphia Eagles, while cornerback Trent McDuffie won Super Bowls 57 and 58 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After his high school football days in California, he played for the Broncos and earned two Second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors. George Holani went undrafted in 2024, but the Seahawks signed him. As of the 2025 NFL season, he has 30 rushing attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown in 18 games, including the playoffs.