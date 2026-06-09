Second quarterback transfers out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Another quarterback is leaving the 17-time state champion Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas football team, according to a social media post on Instagram.

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Class of 2028 signal caller Nate Merrell Jr. late on Monday announced that he will be transferring to play for South Florida power Southwest Ranches (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy for the 2026 high school football season.

It’s the second signal caller within the last 24 hours to announce he’s leaving one of country’s top high school football programs for a new home, with 2027 three-star quarterback James Perrone (East Carolina commitment) announcing on Monday he was transferring back to 9-time state champion Miami Central Rockets (Fla.).

St. Thomas Aquinas had a ongoing quarterback competition that also included Class of 2027 passer Cody Conness, who served as a backup last season and threw for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound quarterback was one of the most efficient passers in all of South Florida last season, with Merrell Jr. completing 121 of 195 (62 percent) of his passes for 1,779 yards, 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Merrell Jr. last season starred behind center for the Immaculata-La Salle Royals, leading the program to a 12-1 record in 2025.

Now Merrell Jr., who already has collegiate offers from Florida International and UCF, will join a up and coming Mavericks program that defeated Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, the defending Class 4A champs, last season.

Archbishop McCarthy is coming off a 10-3 season and return a bevy of collegiate prospects themselves, with the likes of 2027 three-star linebacker Ji’Koi Highsmith and three-star defensive lineman Edan Richardson leading the way.

Merrell Jr. and Archbishop McCarthy will be showcased at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase in late August when the Mavericks are slated to take on 2025 FHSAA Class 2A state finalist The Bolles School (Fla.).

The Mavericks ended this past season as one of the state’s best teams, ranked No. 44 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.