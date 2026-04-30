Second Texas high school baseball team removed from UIL playoffs for ineligible player

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) for the second consecutive day is removing a Texas high school baseball team from the postseason due to an ineligible player.

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According to an announcement by the Poolville ISD on Facebook, the Poolville (TX) Poolville baseball team has self-reported itself for having an ineligible player, thus resulting in the UIL removing the Monarchs from the playoffs. Below is the statement made by Poolville superintendent Chris Pennington:

Earlier this week, Poolville ISD became aware of a potential eligibility issue concerning a student-athlete on the Monarch varsity baseball team. Upon an immediate internal review, we discovered an oversight that resulted in a student participating in district games while technically ineligible under UIL guidelines.

While this was an unintentional administrative error with no nefarious intent, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and rules compliance. In accordance with UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, we have self-reported these findings. Consequently, Poolville ISD forfeited all district games in which the student participated.

To our student-athletes and their families: My heart is heavy for the young men on this team. We often teach our students that sports are a microcosm of life, but it is deeply painful when the “life lesson” comes from an adult’s administrative mistake rather than the students performance on the field. These players did everything right-they worked hard, played with heart, and earned their victories. It is devastating to see those efforts erased by a filing error, and for that, I offer my most sincere apologies.

To the Monarch Community: We understand the frustration and disappointment this news brings. We are currently conducting a full audit of our athletic eligibility processes to ensure that multiple layers of redundancy are in place so that an oversight of this nature never happens again. Our students deserve a system that supports their hard work with flawless precision.

Our focus now shifts entirely to supporting our players, coaches, and families as they navigate this difficult news. We will continue to stand behind our Monarch baseball program and celebrate the character and resilience these athletes have shown all season.

The Monarchs see their 2026 Texas high school baseball season end with a 11-5 record as they were slated to be apart of the Class 2A playoffs before the self-reported ineligible player. Poolville will also give up its Class 2A, District 13 championship.