Selma (AL) Southside football names new head coach
Just over a week after Charles Moody left Selma (AL) Southside to take the head football coaching job at crosstown rival Selma, the Panthers have found their next lead man.
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According to Ben Thomas of AL.com, Southside has tabbed Josh Thacker as the program’s next head football coach. Thacker has served as a head coach previously and has been the offensive coordinator at Prattville and Pike Road, respectively.
“We would like to welcome our new head coach, Josh Thacker,” the announcement reads. “Coach Thacker has 7 years of head coaching experience where he was named the 2018 AISA coach of the Year. In 2020, Coach Thacker was named Offensive Coordinator at Prattville High. After Prattville, Coach helped lead Demopolis High to back to back region championships and two of the top scoring offenses in Alabama. Coach then moved over to Pike Road where his offense totaled 454 points on the way to another region championship and a 6A semi final playoff berth.”
Moody left Southside as the winngest head coach in program history, compiling an overall record of 57-25 in his seven seasons at the helm.
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Southside finished with a 13-1 record and as the No. 101 in the state, according to the final 2025 Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Southside High School
Southside High School in Selma, Alabama offers a diverse athletic program with a strong emphasis on student development and competition. The school provides opportunities in various sports, including football, basketball, and soccer, aiming to build teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. With a commitment to both athletic and academic excellence, Southside High creates a supportive environment for student-athletes to excel and grow, preparing them for future success both on and off the field.
How to Follow Alabama High School Football
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