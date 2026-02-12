Servite (Calif.) hires alum Rick Garretson as head football coach

The Servite Friars (Calif.) reached into its alumni past to move forward into the future for its football program.

According to an announcement by Servite, the Friars have hired former Chandler (Ariz.) head coach Rick Garretson as the program’s next lead man. Garretson is a 1974 graduate of Servite and had a successful run at Chandler, leading the Wolves to two ESPN Geico Bowl titles.

“We are excited to announce the hiring of Rick Garretson ’74 as Head Football Coach,” the announcement said about Garretson’s hiring. “Garretson brings nearly 40 years of experience to the Friars, having dedicated the majority of his life to the game of football.”

Garretson served as the Wolves head coach from 2019-2024 while being an assistant at the school since 2010. During his time at Chandler, Garretson guided the program on a historic 46-game win streak that spanned from 2018-2021.

Servite has finished the last two seasons with a 6-5 record. This past 2025 campaign, the Friars ended as the No. 10 team in California, according to the Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings.

More about Servite High School

Servite High School, located in Anaheim, California, is a prestigious private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to spiritual development. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Servite’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across California.