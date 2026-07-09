Seton LaSalle (Pa.) names new head boys basketball coach

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Seton LaSalle High School announced on Wednesday who the new head boys basketball coach will be for the program heading into the 2026-27 season.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to the press release, the Rebel has tabbed 1986 alum Mark Walsh as Seton LaSalle’s new head boys basketball coach. Walsh has previously coached the team in the past during a 13-year stint that lasted from 2011 to 2024. During that span, Walsh led the Rebel to the playoffs all 13 seasons, won seven section championships, a WPIAL title, and a PIAA runner-up finish.

“It is with great joy and excitement that we officially announce that Mark Walsh, ’86 has been named Head Coach of the Varsity Boys Basketball program at Seton LaSalle Catholic High School,” the press release says. “Coach Walsh previously spent 13 highly successful seasons leading the Rebels, building a culture of accountability, discipline, and excellence. During his previous time, he established Seton LaSalle as a premier basketball program in the WPIAL. What truly sets Coach Walsh apart is his dedication to mentorship and player development. Over the past 30 years, he has guided and developed dozens of student-athletes into successful collegiate players at the NCAA Division I, II, and III levels. Alumni of his programs stand as a testament to his ability to build character, work ethic, and academic accountability.”

“As a lifelong educator, Coach Walsh understands that athletic programs are an extension of the classroom. His mission aligns perfectly with Seton LaSalle’s core values: fostering spiritual growth, academic dedication, and athletic distinction. Mark and his wife Carrie reside in Brookline, and their four children all graduated from Seton LaSalle. They are deeply connected to our Rebel community. We are confident that under his guidance, our young men will not only compete for championships on the court but will grow into strong leaders of faith and integrity off the court. Please join us in giving Coach Mark Walsh a warm “Welcome Home” to the Rebel family. We look forward to an exciting future for Seton LaSalle Boys Basketball.”

In the two seasons that Walsh was away from the program, the Rebel posted records of 4-11 and 20-8 between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 campaigns. In the two years Walsh spent coaching girls basketball at Mt. Lebanon (Pa.), he posted a 21-27 overall record.

More about Seton LaSalle Catholic High School

“Seton LaSalle Catholic High School, established in 1979 in Pittsburgh, PA, is a faith-based institution that blends academic rigor with extracurricular involvement. The school offers a strong curriculum, including honors and AP courses, and over 85% of students participate in activities such as athletics, clubs, and arts. With a focus on developing well-rounded individuals, Seton-La Salle’s athletics program is highly competitive, with many students advancing to collegiate sports.”