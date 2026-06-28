Seven Lakes (Texas) 4-star Isaiah Santos stands out at TABC event

Seven Lakes (Texas) four-star prospect Isaiah Santos was one of the many top athletes in the nation today playing at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches event. The event, which was headlined by Irving Dynamic Prep (Texas) being in action, was attended by numerous D1 coaches.

Following the conclusion of the day, Santos earned a special mention from NBPA Top 100 Selection member Jim Hicks, who attended the event. A class of 2027 prospect, Santos ranks sixth in the state of Texas according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

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“Isaiah Santos was outstanding in three wins over North Crowley, Grand Prairie, and St. Michael’s, averaging 31.3 ppg and 15.7 rpg.” Hicks shared live from the event. With wins over North Crowley (Texas), Grand Prairie (Texas), and St.Michael’s (Texas), Santos had a standout day in front of D1 coaches.

Currently, the four-star 6’5 forward is predicted by Rivals RPM to land at either Butler or Houston early into his recruitment. However, he already has offers from multiple top schools across the nation, including Texas Tech, Indiana, and Illinois.

In his junior year, Santos averaged 22.6 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Finishing as the top school in the regular season in Texas 6A high school basketball, they fell early in the playoffs, losing in the regional semifinals to Humble Atascocita (Texas), which went on to reach the state semifinals.

Following his standout junior year, Santos was invited to the NBPA top 100 camp. Among the talent playing today, another NBPA top 100 prospect who attended was Marcus Spears Jr, the fifth-best prospect in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Going into the event today, Spears Jr. has most colleges in the country on his tail, being predicted to land at SMU by Rivals RPM, who were also in attendance today. Recently, the five-star recruit opened up on his potential prospects going into his senior year.

“Development is the biggest thing I’ve been looking for. From my freshman year to now, I’ve developed a lot, and I still have a lot to develop. I’m really going to a school that is going to develop me. Somebody who I can get into the system and flow and get me where I want to be.”

After their run at today’s event, Dynamic Prep and Spears Jr. won’t be long returning to action. According to the school’s schedule, their preseason starts in September, and they will return to official action in October.