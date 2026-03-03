Seventy-First (NC) football hires new head coach
Seventy-First (NC) football on Monday decided on a new head coach and they didn’t have to go outside of their own building.
According to a report by the Fayetteville Observer, the Falcons have promoted longtime defensive coordinator Eric Hall to the position of head coach. Hall replaces former Seventy-First head coach Duran McLaurin, who back in February took the coaching job at Hoke County.
McLaurin led Seventy-First for 13 seasons, compiling an overall record of 160-37 during his time with the Falcons. Seventy-First’s football program established themselves as one of the state’s top programs, winning six conference championships, reaching the state playoff 11 times and notching back-to-back state championship appearances in 2023 and 2024.
Now McLaurin will take over a Hoke County program that has endured six straight below .500 seasons, with the last time the Fighting Bucks had a winning campaign was in 2019 when the team went 8-5, according to MaxPreps.
Hall takes for McLaurin after serving the last 13 seasons as an assistant with the Falcons as he led a defensive unit that yielded 168 points through 12 games.
The Falcons ended this past season with a 10-2 record and finishing ranked No. 47, according to the final 2025 North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Seventy-First High School
Seventy-First High School, established in 1924 in Fayetteville, NC, serves grades 9–12 with an enrollment of approximately 1,366 students. It was named after the historic Seventy-First Township, with its origins tied to Scottish heritage. The school offers a robust academic and extracurricular program, including a competitive athletics department. Known as the Falcons, its teams proudly represent the school in red and white. SFHS fosters academic excellence, community spirit, and athletic achievement.
