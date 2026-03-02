Shaun Arntz steps down as Freeport (Fla.) football coach, AD

After serving the past nine years as the Freeport (Fla.) head football coach and athletic director, Shaun Arntz has decided to step away from both positions with the Bulldogs in an announcement made on social media.

Arntz announced last week that he is stepping away as Freeport’s head football coach/athletic director, serving in both capacities since 2017, but will help with the transition as the school searches for his replacement.

“To My Freeport Family. Serving my alma mater as Head Football Coach & Athletic Director for nine years has been the highest honor. After months of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step down from my positions at FHS,” Arntz said in a statement on X. “I will remain on staff during this transition and help in any capacity needed. Our football players have been my daily motivation. I’ll miss their growth on and off the field, the relationships, and our daily interactions most.”

I’m thankful to many people who contributed to my growth over 18 years at FHS, especially Principal Donna Simmons, Coach Jim Anderson, and Coach/Principal Charlie Marello. Your wisdom, inspiration, and loyalty have impacted me in more ways than you will ever know.”

Arntz was at the helm of the Bulldogs for nearly a decade, compiling an overall record of 41-53 from 2017-2025. The best two-year stretch Freeport had under Arntz was in 2019-2020 when the team won 10 games and finished above the .500 mark both seasons.

The Bulldogs ended this past season with a 5-5 record and finishing at No. 389 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

