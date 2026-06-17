Shiloh Christian (Ark.) earns statewide recognition for athletic achievement

Springdale Shiloh Christian (Ark.) has been one of the most dominant varsity programs in the state of Arkansas for the last number of years. Over the years, the Saints have won multiple state championships and state title games across different classifications, with the most recent in 2025 in Class 6A.

Following their achievement, the high school announced today that they would be featured in Hooten’s Arkansas magazine, one of the largest sporting magazines in the state. Last year, they featured in the magazine, and they announced today that they would be honored with the front cover for their achievements.

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“Your Saints are on the cover of the state’s largest football magazine, Hootens Arkansas Football, for the 2nd year in a row. This year, though…we are the featured story! The magazine covers the Saints’ rise from Class 1A to 7A.” The school announced on its social media.

Over the last few years, the Saints have risen through classifications due to the Arkansas competitive equity factor. Introduced in the fall of 2022, the equity factor was a formula used for determining if a non-public school has been overly competitive in a sport in its classification over a four-year span.

The formula utilized was based on equity points, where points were earned for winning state titles, reaching state championship games, and playoff victories. A school is automatically elevated if they acrewed more than five points in a four-year timeframe.

Achieving a playoff win in 2018, the Saints would also finish the 2019-20 season as the runner-up in the 2019 Centennial Bank State 4A Football Playoffs, losing out to Little Rock Robinson (Ark.). They would then go on to capture the state title the year after with a victory over Wilson Rivercrest (Ark.)

The year after, they would once again finish as state-runners-up to Robinson, earning enough points to be reclassified to 5A. In their first two years in 5A, they would pick up another 6 points with back-to-back state championship losses to Little Rock Parkview (Ark.), doing enough to be reclassified to 6A.

Finally, their rise through the ranks culminated in a 6A playoff run in the 2024-25 season, before capturing the 6A state title in 2025. Defeating Greenwood (Ark.) in the state championship led by junior Cole Creighton, who threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns to earn them another reclassification.

“That’s going to be an even greater challenge than anything that we’ve ever done before. We’re excited about that challenge. We’re preparing for it. I’m just excited to see what he’ll do for us and where he’ll take us. The quarterback position is just one of those spots that, if you’re good there, then you know that great things are possible. And we’re really, really good there.” Head coach Tucker Barnard stated following the end of the season.

Following their historic run from 4A to 7A in the span of a couple of years, after starting out in 1A from the 1998 season, they now have their sights set on the 7A division title. They start their run with a non-conference game against Little Rock (Ark.) on Friday, September 4th.