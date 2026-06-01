Sierra Canyon (Calif.) athletics announces new head baseball coach

Less than a week after legendary Tom Meusborn stepped down as Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon baseball head coach, the Trailblazers have decided on who his replacement will be per a press release.

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Sierra Canyon announced the promotion of assistant David Armendariz to the position of head coach on Monday afternoon. Armendariz has been an assistant for the last three seasons with the Trailblazers and has experience coaching on multiple levels.

“I look forward to leading Sierra Canyon Baseball and continuing to develop young men of character, integrity, and excellence while competing at the highest level,” Armendariz said in the press replease. “The future is bright for this program, and I am excited to get to work.”

BASEBALL: David Armendariz is the new head coach at Sierra Canyon.



No surprise here. Armendariz was a standout himself at Notre Dame/SO (knows the area well) and was on the staff under Tom Meusborn for last three years.



The future is bright. pic.twitter.com/6BBOEtE2Qa — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) June 1, 2026

Armendariz takes over for Meusborn, who finishes his California high school baseball coaching career with 774 total victories to his name, winning 74 games during his time with the Trailblazers.

In Meusborn’s last season at Sierra Canyon, the legendary head coach led the Trailblazers to a 24-7 record. This past spring campaign was the first time the school had won over 20 games since 2022. Taking over one of the top programs in the country, Armendariz has the support of the school’s administration in continuing the success the Trailblazers have had over the years under Meusborn.

“David has had a great start to his career, and we are certain he is the right man for the job,” Sierra Canyon Head of Athletics Jonathan Ellinghouse said in the release. “He has an amazing talent for forming meaningful relationships with players and families off the field while developing baseball skills on the field.”

“We are lucky to have a seamless transition to a proven winner and great person. Sierra Canyon Baseball is fired up for the future of the program.”

More about Sierra Canyon High School

Sierra Canyon School, located in Chatsworth, California, is a prestigious private institution known for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. With a diverse range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Sierra Canyon’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.