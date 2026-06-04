Son of former NFL first-round pick Adam Archuleta transferring to Desert Mountain (Ariz.)

Following an announcement on social media, Jett Archuleta, the son of former NFL first-round pick and safety Adam Archuleta, is transferring to 5A state champions Scottsdale Desert Mountain (Ariz.) Going into his senior year, a currently unranked class of 2027 prospect.

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“Excited to announce I just transferred to Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona – the defending 5A State champs. Gonna miss my teammates at Chap, but I’m looking forward to playing with my new team and playing high level football this season. I want to thank my family and everyone who’s supported me through this. DMs open any college coaches or recruiting guys, hit me up with feedback!” Archuleta announced in his social media post.

“Excited for my son @jettarchuleta0 to play his senior year for@coachconrad41. Getting ready for a good camp circuit this summer and big senior year! Archuleta’s father also expressed his excitement for his son to play under the current Desert Mountain head coach and former New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Conrad Hamilton.

The son of the 8-year NFL veteran who finished his career in 2008, spent his junior year with Scottsdale Chaparral (Ariz.), where he followed in his father’s footsteps at safety, with 30 solo tackles, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. However, despite his impressive season, the Firebirds failed to make the 5A conference playoffs in 2025.

Meanwhile, his new school managed to go one step above, making the 5A playoffs. Entering the conference playoffs as the ninth-seeded team, the Wolves managed to defeat the sixth-seeded Waddell Canyon View (Ariz.) in the 5A conference finals to win a state championship.

Led by the former New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons cornerback, the Wolves boast a strong 2027 roster, including Archuleta. Defensively, they are the home of 3-star talents like CB Hassan Smith, who has offers from San Diego State and Utah State, as well as DL Davian Whitener, who also has an offer from San Diego State.

Desert Mountain ended last season as the No. 14th-ranked team in the State, according to the final Arizona 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.