Sons of Drew Brees return to New Orleans for a high school football game

Drew Brees played most of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints. It was in the Big Easy that the former Purdue standout established a legacy that got him inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In addition to winning Super Bowl 44, he became a two-time Offensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro (one first-team) with the NFC South franchise.

When Drew Brees and the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy, his son Baylen was one year old, and Bowen wasn’t even born yet. Now, they will continue the family’s football lineage as they return to New Orleans to play a high school football game in 2026.

As Fox 8 Live’s Garland Gillen wrote, the sons of Drew Brees play for Santa Fe Christian, and they will face Isidore Newman on September 10. Baylen is now a senior high school student who plays wide receiver, while Bowen is a sophomore. Meanwhile, their father was Santa Fe’s quarterbacks coach this past season.

The Brees brothers will take on Newman, the school they attended when their father was the Saints’ starting quarterback. The Greenies finished their 2025 season with a 6-3 record. Newman’s prominent football alumni include the Manning family (Peyton, Eli, Cooper, and Arch) and Odell Beckham Jr.

Meanwhile, the sons of Drew Brees helped the Eagles finish with a 13-1 record. Their only loss happened in their final home game against Rio Hondo Prep.

