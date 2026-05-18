Sources: Overtime looking to launch national high school football playoff in 2026

The era of the mythical high school national champion could soon be over. After testing the waters with a standalone championship game last December, Overtime is actively working to launch a four-team national high school football playoff for the 2026 season, according to multiple sources.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Last year Overtime held its first-ever national championship high school football matchup at Under Armour Stadium when Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy defeated Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, 37-20, in a game that was broadcast nationally by ESPN.

Rivals on Sunday night spoke to Springfield (Va.) The St. James Academy head coach Darryl Overton on the podcast ‘Villamarzo’s Voice‘ and the Strivers’ lead man hinted at the possibility of a high school football playoff in the near future.

“I’m going to tell you, we’re going to see it this year,” Overton said when asked if he would like to see a high school football playoff series. “I think you saw the onsets of it last year with Overtime.”

In addition to Overton’s comments hinting at an expansion for a high school football playoff, the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) executive board’s agenda on Monday featured an item titled ‘OVERTIME NATIONALS’, with the following wording:

Overtime requests the opportunity to select a top football program from the state of Arizona of their choosing to compete in the 2026 Overtime Nationals series and for that team to be able to compete

after their state playoffs.

One of the topics on the AIA executive board’s agenda this morning: @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/bcCVsJHGVL — Adam Beadle (@therealbeadle) May 18, 2026

If the AIA executive board approves the request, teams like Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton and Chandler (Ariz.) all quickly come to mind as potential candidates to participate in the potential expanded Overtime Nationals high school football playoff.

It remains to be seen, however, how many other state associations around the country would also allow their teams to compete in a national high school football tournament.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night high school football action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.