South Atlanta (Ga.) football parts ways with head coach

After three seasons as the head football coach at South Atlanta High School (Ga.), Jeff Franklin announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s no longer the lead man of the Hornets.

According to the social media post made on Thursday, Franklin is out after three season and compiling a 13-22 record, which included three playoff appearances.

“I was informed by administration that I will no longer serve as the Head Football Coach at

South Atlanta High School,” Franklin said in a statement on social media. “Serving this program has been one of the greatest honors of my career. I poured everything into building a foundation rooted in discipline, work ethic, and accountability.”

Watching our young men grow on and off the field has meant more to me than words can express.

1 am incredibly proud of what we accomplished together. Three consecutive playoff appearances and a regional runner-up finish reflect the commitment, sacrifice, and belief of our players and staff. To our players, coaches, families, and community – thank you for trusting the vision and being part of the journey.”

Everything in life happens for your greater good…everything pic.twitter.com/U7LR9eAZu6 — Jeff Franklin (@CoachFrank_21) March 26, 2026

The Hornets ended this past season with a 3-8 record and finishing ranked No. 324 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about South Atlanta High School

South Atlanta High School, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is part of the Atlanta Public Schools district. The school offers a comprehensive academic curriculum alongside a range of extracurricular activities, with a strong emphasis on both athletics and the arts. The Hornets excel in various sports, including football and basketball, fostering school spirit and community engagement. Known for its commitment to student excellence, SAHS encourages both academic success and personal growth.

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