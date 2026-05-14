South Carolina High School Football: Bluffton releases schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and South Carolina continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

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The Bluffton (SC) Bobcats recently revealed who they will be playing for the 2026 South Carolina high school football season and the slate features teams from three different states. The Bobcats will play two teams out of Florida and two from Georgia before the remaining six being against Palmetto State opponents.

Top returning player for Bluffton is 2027 four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson, who hauled in 51 passes for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns. The team will need to break in a new signal caller after the graduation of senior starter Aedan McCarthy, who threw for 3,543 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2025.

The full Bluffton 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – Savannah (GA) Country Day School

Aug. 28 – Augusta (GA) Laney

Sep. 4 – at Jacksonville (FL) North Florida Education Institute

Sep. 11 – Hampton County (SC)

Sep. 18 – Gainesville (FL) P.K. Yonge

Sep. 25 – Hilton Head (SC)

Oct. 2 – at Beaufort (SC)

Oct. 16 – Walterboro (SC) Colleton County

Oct. 23 – at Mount Pleasant (SC) Lucy Beckham

Oct. 30 – at Bluffton (SC) May River

2026 Schedule is here ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/B3T7OQ8XVE — Bluffton HS Football (@BHSBobcatFB) May 11, 2026

Bluffton finished with a 7-3 record and as the No. 48 in the state, according to the final South Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Bluffton High School

Bluffton High School, located in Bluffton, South Carolina, is a public high school within the Beaufort County School District. Established in 2004, it serves students from Bluffton, Pritchardville, and Okatie. The school shares a K–12 campus with H.E. McCracken Middle School and Bluffton Elementary School. Bluffton High is recognized for its academic excellence, having been honored in 2012 and 2013 by The Washington Post as one of “America’s Most Challenging High Schools.”

For South Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Palmetto State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the South Carolina high school football excitement across the state.