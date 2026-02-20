South Carolina House committee advances bill to scrap SCHSL

If South Carolina legislators get their way, the 113-year old South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) will no longer be operating as the state’s governing body over K-12 sports.

According to a report by the South Carolina Daily Gazette, South Carolina legislators have resumed their pursuit of ending the SCHSL with a House committee unanimously advancing HB 4163 on Tuesday.

The state provided the over century old league what it would need to do in order to avoid legislators picking up where they left off last year, when they paused on ridding of the SCHSL, and allowed for changes to occur. According to the report, House Education Chairwoman Shannon Erickson and state legislators believe none of those changes have occurred in their eyes.

“We’ve been dealing with this for years. The upshot of the whole thing is it’s just time to fix it,” House representative Jeff Bradley (R-Hilton Head Island) said in the report.

At the core root of the problems are state legislators looking to the SCHSL for changes when it comes to additional safety measures and fair handling of student-athlete transfers tied to eligibility requirements around the state. With both primary issues still considered major problems by state legislators, their next move is to now look to disband the league altogether.

According to a report by The State’s Lou Bezjak on Thursday, state legislators have laid down a final demand in order to keep the SCHSL remaining as the main governing body for K-12 sports and that’s SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton must step down from his position.

If Singleton refuses to step away from the SCHSL, South Carolina lawmakers will continue to move forward with HB 4163 and abolish the league in favor of a state-ran South Carolina High School Athletic Association (SCHSAA), which would be overseen by the state’s Department of Education.

“The basis of her frustrations were with the tenured leadership at the League and the League’s inflexibility and inability to adapt to changes in the educational landscape of South Carolina,” Singleton said in a memo sent out to member schools via the report.

“While the Chairlady expressed frustration with the tenured leadership at the League, no examples of actions were shared about the performance of the Commissioner, nor has any meetings been held (other than one over the spring/summer) to discuss the operations and governance of the SCHSL.”

