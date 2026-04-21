South Carolina safety commit Jernard Albright transfers to St. Frances Academy (Md.)

The high profile transfers continue to roll in for the nationally ranked Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy football team. Another seemingly addresses one of the areas that looked to leave a big void because of the graduation of five-star safety Jireh Edwards, who is enrolled at the University of Alabama now.

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South Carolina four-star safety commitment Jernard Albright has transferred from Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County to St. Frances Academy, which won the Overtime Nationals championship last season over Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon.

Albright becomes the latest major high school football transfer for the Panthers, which has seen a number of top players head their way in recent weeks.

Just late last week, Class of 2028 four-star defensive lineman Tyrone Elee, the younger brother of former St. Frances Academy (Md.) star EDGE Zion Elee (Maryland enrollee), transferred in from Joppatowne (Joppa, MD).

Along with Elee, among the other recent transfers is elite 2028 four-star wide receiver Brandon Jefferson transferring in from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical (Baltimore, MD) to the Panthers along with five-star EDGE Anthony Sweeney heading to Baltimore.

The Panthers would be playing another elite high school football schedule in 2026, which will include matchups against Hun School (NJ), The St. James Academy (Va.) and rival IMG Academy, which is slated for Nov. 13 (Friday).

St. Frances Academy ended up finishing this past season with a 9-1 record and as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings. The Panthers finished as Maryland’s top high school football team, per the Massey Rankings.

More about St. Frances Academy

St. Frances Academy, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a distinguished Catholic high school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Its athletic teams are competitive and well-regarded. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, St. Frances Academy cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.

For Maryland high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Terrapin State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Maryland high school football excitement across the state.