South Florence (SC) to hire Scott Braswell as head football coach

About a week after South Florence (SC) saw head football coach Drew Marlowe officially step down from his position, the Bruins have found who will be his replacement moving forward.

According to a report by The State’s Lou Bezjak, South Florence is hiring Dutch Fork defensive coordinator Scott Braswell as the team’s next head football coach. Braswell has been apart of Dutch Fork’s coaching staff since 2021, including the four straight state championships the Silver Foxes have won from 2022-present.

“Coach Braswell works so hard and works so diligently,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said to The State back in 2024 about Braswell. “He puts this before everything, so I wanted the guys to know how important it was to get the shutout for him.”

Braswell will have the difficult task of following Marlowe, who saw an immense amount of success during his time as the Bruins’ lead man.

During his time as the South Florence head coach, Marlowe over the course of six seasons compiled an overall record of 63-16, which included four state championship game appearances and falling just short of a third 4A title in 2025, losing to South Pointe, 35-14.

South Florence finished with a 13-2 record and as the No. 5 ranked team in the state, according to the final South Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

