South Lake (Fla.) releases 2026 high school football slate

Next high school football team out of the Sunshine State to announce who they will be playing already are the South Lake Eagles, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 11-2 and reached the regional final round of the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

South Lake 2026 football schedule

Aug. 14 – Viera (preseason)

Aug. 21 – East Ridge

Aug. 28 – Tavares

Sep. 4 – at Villages Charter School

Sep. 11 – Orlando The First Academy

Sep. 18 – at Orlando Bishop Moore Catholic

Sep. 25 – Wekiva

Oct. 9 – at Orlando Evans

Oct. 16 – at West Orange

Oct. 23 – Lake Minneola

Oct. 30 – South Sumter

