South Lake (Fla.) releases 2026 high school football slate
Yes we know, the 2025 high school football season literally just ended, but when it comes to the prep gridiron, it never sleeps around the nation and especially in the state of Florida.
One thing that is evident already is teams are getting a head start on putting together and even finalizing their schedules for the 2026 high school football season. It’s always of interest to those around the country to find out who their favorite high school football teams might be playing in the upcoming season.
Though the next official contests won’t be for a while, that’s not going to stop us for providing everyone which teams will be playing who when August rolls around and it’ll come faster than you think.
Next high school football team out of the Sunshine State to announce who they will be playing already are the South Lake Eagles, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 11-2 and reached the regional final round of the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs.
South Lake 2026 football schedule
Aug. 14 – Viera (preseason)
Aug. 21 – East Ridge
Aug. 28 – Tavares
Sep. 4 – at Villages Charter School
Sep. 11 – Orlando The First Academy
Sep. 18 – at Orlando Bishop Moore Catholic
Sep. 25 – Wekiva
Oct. 9 – at Orlando Evans
Oct. 16 – at West Orange
Oct. 23 – Lake Minneola
Oct. 30 – South Sumter
How to Follow Florida High School Football
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.