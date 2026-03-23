South Mountain (Ariz.) football hires new head coach

South Mountain High School’s (Ariz.) football program has gone five straight years finishing either .500 or below and are looking to change their fortunes around. On Sunday afternoon, the school announced the hiring of their next head coach they hope can shake things up for the Jaguars.

According to a press release, South Mountain announced the appointment of former Corona Del Sol assistant head coach Larry Davis as the program’s next lead man. With the Aztecs, Davis also coached the defensive line along with his assistant head coaching duties.

“I’m honored to announce that I have been named the new Head Football Coach at South Mountain High School. It’s a privilege to lead and serve the Jaguars program and be part of such a strong community. I’m ready to get to work. Special thank you to the South Mountain Administration and PHX Union School District with trusting me with this opportunity,” Davis said via his social media post.

I’m honored to announce that I have been named the new Head Football Coach at South Mountain High School. It’s a privilege to lead and serve the Jaguars program and be part of such a strong community. I’m ready to get to work. Special thank you to the South Mountain… pic.twitter.com/MlfAnW1zrw — Coach Larry Davis (@JustServeCoach) March 22, 2026

Davis will have a tall task ahead of him as South Mountain has only had five winning seasons since 2006, with only one finishing in the double digits back in 2007 when the Jaguars went 10-3.

“Coach Davis understands our community and shares our commitment to building a strong football program centered on discipline, academic accountability, and character,” South Mountain said in the press release regarding Davis’ hiring. “We are excited to welcome him back to lead Jaguar Football.”

South Mountain is coming off a 1-9 campaign and finished the 2025 season as the No. 156th ranked team, according to the final Arizona 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

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