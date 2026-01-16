South Panola (MS) to hire Michael Fair as head football coach

According to a report by the Grenada Star, one of Mississippi high school football’s top head coaches is leaving for a new coaching job.

Per the report, Michael Fair is leaving his head coaching job at Grenada and taking the same position at South Panola. In three seasons at the helm of the Chargers, Fair went 32-9 and guided them to the Class 6A state championship game in 2023.

“This is the hardest professional decision that I have ever had to make and it’s because of this place,” Fair said in the report. “This community has embraced me and my family – it’s unlike any other place I have been. This place will always be special to Robin and I and our children. I will never forget the relationships that I have made and the success that we were able to have with these players – it’s been pretty special for sure.”

Breaking: Michael Fair has been named the new head football coach at South Panola. Fair spend the past three seasons as head coach at Grenada where he guided the Chargers to the 2024 6A state championship.



🏈🏈 — Brandon Shields (@bshields0244) January 15, 2026

In Fair’s three seasons, his best by far was in 2024 when he led Grenada to a 15-1 record. When it comes to winning Mississippi high school football games, Fair has done it about as good as anyone in the Magnolia State.

Before ever landing at Grenada, Fair came over to the Chargers from Lafayette where he led the program to six winning seasons under his watch. Fair started his coaching career over at South Panola as an assistant and returns in a full circle move.

“We feel like this is the next move for us as a family,” Fair added from the report. “It’s a good opportunity and allows me to go back where I started my career 25 years ago. I fell in love with coaching football at that place and when this opportunity came open the second time around it felt like the thing to do.”

South Panola ended last season as the No. 32 ranked team in the Magnolia State, according to the final Mississippi 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Mississippi high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Magnolia State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Mississippi high school football excitement across the state.