Southeastern Prep (Fla.) 5-star Beckham Black set to feature in NBPA top 100 event

2027 five-star Beckham Black, from Southeastern Prep (Fla.) is among the 120 players shortlisted for next week’s NBPA top 100 event. Returning for its 32nd year, the camp will kick off tomorrow, with the main featured event taking place on June 10th.

Ever since its inception back in 1994, over 300 varsity athletes who have participated in the camp have gone on to become active NBA players. Running through all of next week, the camp will feature sessions from the likes of former NBA champion Rajon Rondo and NBA development coach Phil Handy.

“With this year’s group of coaches, including guys like Rajon, Phil, and Tom, it really enables us to create an elevated environment for players to learn and build long-term habits for success.” Shaun Livingston, head of elite youth at the NBPA, revealed in a statement.

As the camp tips off this week, Black is one of the featured names to watch out for. The sixth-best prospect in the nation, according to Rivals Industry Rankings, he helped guide Southeastern Prep to a Grind Session World Championship final.

In that final, Black would put up a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists. However, the Falcons would ultimately fall to a 63-68 defeat against Fort Lauderdale Prolific Prep (Fla.).

Notably, Black’s class of 2027 teammate, five-star prospect CJ Rosser, the number one recruit in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings, is also participating.

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Rosser, as a junior with the Grind Session prep school, averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in the 2025-26 varsity season. One of the most sought-after recruits in the nation, he currently has offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, UNC, Louisville, Miami, and Alabama. He recently shared his evaluation of each program in an interview with Rivals.

Currently, among the many offers that Rosser has, his five-star teammate has a similar amount. Black, going into the NBPA top 100 camp, also has offers from the same D1 programs, as well as Duke, USC, and Georgetown.

Other five-stars like Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) and Geneva Spire Academy (Ohio.) duo Erick Dampier Jr and King Gibson will also be featured. The event will be livestreamed on June 10th, with many other of the nation’s top prospects also attending. The full roster can be viewed here.