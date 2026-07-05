Orlando Southeastern Prep (Fla.) five-star duo CJ Rosser and Beckham Black were two of the many top high school basketball prospects to feature for the USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup. In the final game against Serbia, Rosser scored 23 points, leading the team to a first-place finish.

Rosser, as a junior with the Grind Session prep school, averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in the 2025-26 varsity season. One of the most sought-after recruits in the nation, he currently has offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, UNC, Louisville, Miami, and Alabama. He recently shared his evaluation of each program in an interview with Rivals.

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Going into the final game of the tournament, Rosser was second in points per game, behind FC Barcelona Lassa B center Joaquim Boumtje. Averaging 15.3 points per game, his chemistry with his five-star Southeastern Prep teammate was on full show, with Black leading the way in assists.

The sixth-best prospect and top prospect in the nation, according to Rivals Industry Rankings, the pair helped guide Southeastern Prep to a Grind Session World Championship final.

In that final, Black would put up a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists. However, the Falcons would ultimately fall to a 63-68 defeat against Fort Lauderdale Prolific Prep (Fla.).

During today’s World Cup final, however, Black helped lead the way on the winning side, with a double-double performance, putting up ten points as well as continuing his outstanding tournament when it came to playmaking with ten assists. He was also named to the tournament all-star five.

“The #FIBAU17 World Cup Awards Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (MVP) All-Star 5: Luke Paul. Beckham Black, Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, Nikola Kusturica, Ömer Kutluay” Rivals Jamie Shaw shared.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, multiple high school prospects have put their name out for future international consideration. Included in that is four-star Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian (Fla.) point-guard Cayden Daughtry, and Madison Ridgeland (Miss.) class of 2028 prospect Erick Dampier Jr.

All statistics from and box scores from the event following its conclusion can be viewed directly on the FIBA Website.