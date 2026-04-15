Southlake Carroll (TX) football reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Texas, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up to announce their schedule from the Lone Star State is one of the state’s most well known high school football programs in powerhouse Southlake Carroll (TX). The Dragons are perennially one of the top teams out of Texas and this upcoming season will be in a little bit of a transition from 2025.

The Dragons during the off-season promoted defensive coordinator Lee Munn to the position of head football coach. Munn spent the last eight years on the Southlake Carroll coaching staff as the Dragons’ defensive coordinator.

Munn takes over for longtime Dragons’ head coach Riley Dodge, who left last month to take an assistant coaching position at SMU. Dodge led the Dragons to a 14-1 record this past 2025 season and reaching the UIL Class 6A, Division II state semifinals.

The full Southlake Carroll 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 27 – Jenks (OK), 7 p.m. – to be played at the Cotton Bowl

Sep. 4 – at North Crowley, 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – Allen, 7 p.m.

Sep. 17 – at Keller Central, 7 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Prosper, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Northwest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – Keller, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Byron Nelson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Timber Creek, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 – at Boswell, 7 p.m.

Mark your calendars 📆



2026 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/i9JXUfW672 — Southlake Carroll Football (@CarrollDragonFB) April 15, 2026

The Dragons ended this past season with a 14-1 record and finishing ranked No. 4 in the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Southlake Carroll High School

Southlake Carroll High School, located in Southlake, Texas, is a distinguished public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and future careers. Southlake Carroll’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future success.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Texas.