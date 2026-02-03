Southlake Carroll (TX) to open 2026 season versus Jenks (OK)

Southlake Carroll (TX) is welcoming challenges from outside of the Lone Star State to open up the 2026 high school football season.

According to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram’s Charles Baggarly on Monday, the Dragons will reportedly start the 2026 high school football campaign against Jenks (OK), the No. 2 ranked team in the state of Oklahoma for the 2025 season.

Originally Southlake Carroll was slated to face Orange Lutheran (Calif.), but ended up having to make a switch with their Week 1 matchup. The Lancers just parted ways with head football coach Rod Sherman on Monday.

The Dragons on Monday evening officially promoted defensive coordinator Lee Munn to the position of head football coach. Munn spent the last eight years on the Southlake Carroll coaching staff as the Dragons’ defensive coordinator.

Munn takes over for longtime Dragons’ head coach Riley Dodge, who left last month to take an assistant coaching position at SMU. Dodge led the Dragons to a 14-1 record this past 2025 season and reaching the UIL Class 6A, Division II state semifinals.

Southlake Carroll is slated to face Texas’ high school football powers North Crowley and Allen in Weeks 2-3, respectively.

The Dragons ended this past season with a 14-1 record and finishing ranked No. 4 in the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

