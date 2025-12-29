Southridge (Ore.) hands Rainier Beach (Wash.), Tyran Stokes first loss of the season

The 2025 Les Schwab Invitational is well underway at Portland State University, pitting a slew of elite West Coast high school hoops programs against each other ahead of the new year.

On Sunday night, there was a notable upset as Southridge, the No. 1 team in Oregon, defeated Rainier Beach, the No. 1 program in Washington. The in-state Skyhawks led for a majority of the contest and fended off the Vikings for a 69-65 victory.

Southridge was paced by junior guard Brooks Fortune, who knocked down six 3-pointers in a 22-point performance off the bench. Junior guard Elijah Thompson added 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the victory. The Skyhawks nailed 11 treys in total and shot 46 percent from the floor.

It’s the first loss of the season for Rainier Beach, which has drawn numerous eyeballs this season thanks to the late addition of No. 1 overall prospect Tyran Stokes. The Five-Star Plus+ small forward prospect was terrific as usual, pouring in 27 points, 12 boards and three assists in the losing effort.

Southridge was quick out of the gate and built a 31-22 lead at halftime. The Vikings, who rank as the No. 24 team in the nation per the Rivals Composite Rankings, stormed back early in the third, but the Skyhawks proved to be up for the task against one of the top teams in the nation. They withstood multiple pushes in the fourth quarter and held on as Rainier Beach couldn’t fully burst through down the stretch.

The Vikings also got 15 points and a pair of assists from freshman combo guard JJ Crawford, the son of former NBA veteran Jamal Crawford. They’ll now face Barlow (Ore.) on Monday.

Southridge advanced to the semifinals of the invitational and will now look to knock off another nationally-ranked program in Sierra Canyon (Calif.). The Trailblazers enter Monday night as the No. 6 team in the nation and

