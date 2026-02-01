Spain's national soccer team to train at Baylor School (TN)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to North America this summer and men’s national soccer teams around the world are looking for training centers for their respective programs, with Baylor School (Tenn.) becoming the latest site to be announced.

According to an official press release by the Baylor School on Friday, Spain’s national soccer team will be bringing its club to the Volunteer State. Per the release, Spain’s national team will be using the Red Raiders’ facilities as a training site in preparation for the World Cup, which this year is to be played between the United States, Canada and Mexico, respectively.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Baylor and for the Chattanooga community,” Baylor Head of School Chris Angel said via the press release. “Baylor has long embraced a global focus, and we are both honored and thrilled to be selected as a training site for such a prestigious international sporting event. Hosting Spain places our school on the world stage and reflects the exceptional quality of our campus, facilities, and infrastructure to support elite athletic performance.”

The Spain national team will be setting up 2026 World Cup base in Chattanooga, Tennessee — training at Baylor School’s soccer complex.



Spain chose Chattanooga after evaluating sites across North America for field quality, privacy, security, infrastructure, and proximity to match… pic.twitter.com/oU0qI1yLAE — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) January 31, 2026

According to the latest FIFA national rankings, Spain is currently ranked as the top soccer team in the world as the La Roja last won the World Cup back in 2010.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place June 11–July 19 across the three North American countries, culminating with the title game being played in New Jersey. The championship final will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19.

“For Chattanooga to host a World Cup team is a huge honor,” Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said to the Times Free Press last week. “For that team to be Spain is even bigger, with them being the top seed in the tournament. This is proof that Chattanooga has arrived as an internationally recognized soccer city. As mayor, I could not be more proud.”

More about Baylor School

Baylor School, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and rich extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Baylor’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future success.