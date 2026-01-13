Spencer Emerson steps down as Falmouth (ME) head football coach

After two seasons, Spencer Emerson will no longer be coaching the Falmouth (ME) football team.

Emerson posted on social media Monday that he’s stepping down as the Navigators’ head football coach after two campaigns, which one included a state championship victory in 2024. Here is the excerpt from Emerson’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding his resignation.

Today I stepped down as Head Coach at Falmouth H.S.

I’m incredibly grateful for the relationships and memories made the past few years.

Coaching these players and working alongside such supportive families, staff, boosters, and supporters was a privilege. Thank you to the entire Falmouth community for the trust and support you showed me and my family.

Today I stepped down as Head Coach at Falmouth H.S.



I’m incredibly grateful for the relationships and memories made the past few years. Coaching these players and working alongside such supportive families, staff, boosters, and supporters was a privilege. Thank you to the… pic.twitter.com/J7eMfsRkR4 — Spencer Emerson (@SpenceEmerson6) January 12, 2026

Emerson had been tabbed as the Falmouth head coach back in the spring of 2024, previously having served as the offensive coordinator for the University of Chicago. In taking over a Navigators’ program that went 2-6 in 2023, Emerson produced immediate results at Falmouth.

Falmouth went 11-0 in Emerson’s first year, winning the Maine Principal’s Association (MPA) Class B state championship. This past season Emerson guided the team back to the postseason, but fell in the second round.

When Emerson took over the program, he was taking on a difficult situation as Falmouth had just parted ways with longtime head coach John Fitzsimmons.

According to the final Maine High School Football Massey Rankings for the 2025 season, Falmouth finished as the state’s No. 11 ranked team.

More about Falmouth High School

Falmouth High School, located in Falmouth, Maine, is known for its strong academics, thriving arts programs, and competitive athletics. Serving grades 9–12, FHS fosters a student-centered learning environment that encourages critical thinking and community engagement. Home of the Navigators, the school takes pride in preparing students for college, careers, and citizenship with a commitment to excellence in every area of student life.

For Maine high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Pine Tree State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across Maine high school football, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Maine.