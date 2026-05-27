SPIRE Academy (Ohio) signs multi-year partnership with adidas

SPIRE Academy, one of the top prep sports academies in the country, has signed a multi-year apparel and branding partnership with adidas, the two sides announced on Wednesday.

The school, which is based in Geneva, Ohio, will be outfitted in the company’s gear in basketball, soccer, track and field, and the rest of itss full slate of competitive sports.

“adidas does not partner casually,” said Drew Green, who was named the new chairman of SPIRE Academy earlier this month. “Having them across our campus, on our athletes, and in our camps is a signal to families and the industry about what SPIRE is becoming. This is part of building something the sport hasn’t seen before.”

At the forefront of the partnership is the program’s nationally renowned basketball team, led by former Montverde Academy (Fla.) coach Kevin Boyle. One of the most accomplished coaches in high school basketball history, Boyle has coached multiple No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks, sent more than 150 players to Division I schools, and has eight national championships to his name.

He came to SPIRE last offseason, and in the first year with the program, led them to a top-15 national ranking and berths in both the Chipotle Nationals and EYBL Scholastic Playoffs. At Chipotle, SPIRE ultimately fell in the semifinals to CIA Bella Vista Prep, which won both events.

SPIRE’s roster featured multiple Division I signees, as well as 2027 top-5 prospect King Gibson and uncommitted top-60 2026 recruit Alex Constanza.

Another major partnership for SPIRE Academy

The school is among those leading the charge at the prep level when it comes to partnerships with major brands.

In February, SPIRE entered into a landmark $6 million sponsorship with Vensure Employer Solutions on Thursday that will see its boys basketball team sport a commercial patch on their jerseys.

Vensure, an HR service and tech provider, will pay SPIRE $6 million across five years, with $500,000 coming this year, the school confirms to Rivals. In addition to having a jersey patch, Vensure will also be the presenting sponsor of the SPIRE Performance Research Institute.

The adidas, partnership, meanwhile, will cover multiple sports at the school, including the burgeoning SPIRE FC soccer program.

“The players we recruit are choosing between SPIRE and top-level development environments around the world,” Sean Lane, SPIRE’s Director of Soccer, said in the press release. “What sets us apart is that we are running a school and a club together, with the same coaches, same standards, and same long-term plan for every player. When adidas is on your kit at every level of that, the conversation changes. These athletes grew up watching the Champions League, the World Cup, and the Premier League. This partnership puts SPIRE in a different category for the players we want to attract.”

