St. Anthony's (NY) sets 2026 high school football schedule

When you think of the state of New York in relation to high school sports, you probably think of basketball right off the rip. What is a bit underrated in the state, however, is some of the high school football talent that’s begun to come out of the Empire State.

A team that was in the conversation throughout the 2025 high school football season that figures to do so again is the St. Anthony’s Friars (NY), which released their official 2026 schedule via social media on Monday night.

The Friars are a private school that plays against many of New York’ s top catholic football programs and with the slate of games they have on tap for 2026, not much will be changing this upcoming fall.

The 2026 campaign is set — see you under the lights at Cy Donnelly Field.#DeusMeusEtOmnia#FridayNightLights#FriarFootball pic.twitter.com/A6DTgRZSgD — Friar Football (@StAnthonysFB) February 10, 2026

St. Anthony’s reached the second round of the New York Catholic High School Football League (NYCHSFL) playoffs, falling to eventual state champion Iona Preparatory School, 42-0. When it comes to high school football teams out of the Empire State, the Friars are as good as they come as St. Anthony’s are slated to return one of the best running backs out of the Northeast in 2027 four-star Xavier Bala along with 2028 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle Justin Joseph.

St. Anthony’s High School 2026 football schedule

Sep. 4 – at Red Bank Catholic (NJ)

Sep. 11 – St. Peter’s Prep (NJ)

Sep. 19 – at Archbishop Stepinac

Sep. 25 – Xavier

Oct. 2 – at Iona Preparatory School

Oct. 9 – St Peters Boys

Oct. 16 – Chaminade

Oct. 23 – at Monsignor Farrell

Oct. 30 – Cardinal Hayes

The Friars ended this past season finishing ranked No. 6 in the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. Anthony’s High School

St. Anthony’s High School is a private, Catholic, college preparatory school located in Melville, NY. Operated by the Franciscan Brothers, the school emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and service to others. With a tradition-rich athletic program and a commitment to the arts, St. Anthony’s fosters a well-rounded environment where students are encouraged to reach their full potential both in and out of the classroom.

