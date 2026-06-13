St. Edward (Ohio) football releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Ohio, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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One of the winningest high school football programs out of the Buckeye State is the Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward Eagles, the 7-time Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division I state champions. The Eagles enter the season coming off another strong campaign, going 11-3 last season and return another one of the state’s top rosters with some of the players they have coming back.

Among the key starters back in the fold for St. Edward are 2027 three-star linebacker Bradyn Paulozzi (Syracuse commitment), 2027 three-star offensive tackle Jack Marquard (Missouri commitment) and 2027 three-star tight end Joe Moore (UConn commitment).

There’s little doubt that St. Edward will be back in the playoff mix and the Eagles have put together once again one of the tougher schedules for a Ohio high school football program. St. Edward recently revealed their schedule for the fall, with kickoff for the 2026 season is on Aug. 21 against Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty and a Sep. 26 date at home versus strong Washington D.C. St. John’s College bunch.

The full St. Edward 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date:

Aug. 21 – Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty

Aug. 28 – Canton (Ohio) McKinley

Sep. 4 – at Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne

Sep. 11 – Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban

Sep. 18 – Massillon (Ohio) Washington

Sep. 26 – Washington D.C. St. John’s College

Oct. 2 – Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius

Oct. 9 – Mississauga (Ontario) Clarkson Football North

Oct. 17 – at Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller

Oct. 24 – Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun Sports Academy

More about St. Edward High School

“St. Edward High School, located in Lakewood, Ohio, is a prestigious private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. St. Edward’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.”