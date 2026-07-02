St. Frances Academy (Md.) football working towards having own practice field

The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy Panthers have proven themselves as one of the top high school football programs in the country and that’s without having their actual own, on-campus practice field. According to a report by the Baltimore Sun, all of that could be changing very soon for the nationally ranked football team.

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Plans are moving ahead with a new practice field being proposed to be placed on vacant land on East Chase Street, directly across from St. Frances Academy’s campus at 501 East Chase Street in the Johnston Square neighborhood. The report also states that there’s committed funding in place and the practice field drawings/plans are complete, with now the only hurdle remaining is passing Baltimore City’s permitting/approval process before any construction can start on the project.

Panthers’ head coach Messay Hailemariam spoke on video to the Baltimore Sun regarding the situation surrounding the team not having its own on-campus practice field.

“There’s no way we should be a top five team in the country for the last seven, eight years and then number one in our state for 10 years without having (a home field) especially football, any sport, but definitely football. You’re talking about migrating 100 players daily to practice in two 15-passenger vans,” Hailemariam said in the video.

Though the practice field wouldn’t technically be on-campus, it would be much closer than the current situation for the program as they have to travel near 15 minutes to Patterson Park for team practices.

St. Frances Academy was recently named the No. 1 team in the country, according to the Andy’s Take’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 High School Football Rankings. The defense will remain one of the top units in the nation as it will be anchored by EDGE rushers like five-star Anthony Sweeney (Texas Tech commit), Jermaine Smith and Jayden Travers (Nebraska commit).

The offense also is filled with a myriad of talent with star tailback Sa’Nir Brooks and wide receivers Samir Edwards, James Branch slated to all return along with guys like newcomers like Brandon Jefferson, Eli Ferguson entering the offensive mix. With the kind of team the Panthers are slated to have this fall, the chase for another high school football national championship is well within reach as they enter the 2026 campaign.

The Panthers ended up finishing this past season with a 9-1 record and as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings. St. Frances Academy finished as Maryland’s top team, per the Massey Rankings.

More about St. Frances Academy

“St. Frances Academy, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a distinguished Catholic high school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Its athletic teams are competitive and well-regarded. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, St. Frances Academy cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.”