St. Ignatius (Ohio) football releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Ohio, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Next to reveal their 2026 high school football schedule from the Buckeye State is Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius, which recently released their slate for the fall. The Wildcats are transitioning into a new era as the legendary program will have third head coach in as many years after going four decades with the same man in charge.

Former Ohio State standout Ryan Franzinger stepped down after the 2025 season, leaving the school to go on a national search for a new lead man. Chuck Kyle had stepped away as the longtime head coach at St. Ignatius after the 2022 campaign, the following three seasons from 2023-2025 have been well below the standard of what the program expects on the high school football level.

Kyle during his 40 years as the Wildcats head coach went 353-90-1 and led the program to 11 state championships, with the last one being won back in 2011 when St. Ignatius went 13-2 and defeated Pickerington Central, 34-13, for the OHSAA Class Division I crown.

Franzinger wasn’t able to capture the same success of his predecessor, finishing with an 5-29 overall record as lead man of the Wildcats. This past Ohio high school football season for St. Ignatius was the most difficult of them all, with the program finishing at 1-10.

The full St. Ignatius 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included with each contest.

Aug. 20 – Avon (OH), 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 – at Pickerington North (OH), 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – Mentor (OH), 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Walsh Jesuit (OH), 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – John Marshall (OH), 7 p.m.

Sep. 25 – at Benedictine (OH), 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 – St. Edward (OH), 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Archbishop Moeller (OH), 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – St. Xavier (OH), 6 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Clarkson Football North (ON), 7 p.m.

FB: 🚨 THE WAIT IS OVER! Introducing our 2026 Wildcat Football Schedule! The opening kick-off will be on Thursday, August 20, vs. Avon at Huntington Bank Field!#GoCats | #AMDG



📆: https://t.co/Mv68wskErH pic.twitter.com/hMH6A4kRyK — SIHS Sports (@SIHSSports) June 12, 2026

More about St. Ignatius High School

“St. Ignatius High School, located in Cleveland, Ohio, is a private Jesuit school for young men, established in 1886. Known for its rigorous academic programs and emphasis on character development, it serves over 1,500 students. The school prides itself on a rich tradition of academic excellence, athletics, and community service. Its Wildcats teams, particularly in football and basketball, are competitive at the state level, fostering both athletic prowess and sportsmanship​.”