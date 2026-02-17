St. John Bosco (Calif.) to open 2026 versus Bishop Gorman

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is California, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

One of the country’s most recognizable teams, the nationally ranked St. John Bosco Braves (Calif.), officially announced their 2026 high school football schedule and to no one’s surprise, it’s filled with some bangers. The Braves will open up the season in Las Vegas on Aug. 21 against nationally ranked Bishop Gorman (Nev.), which finished No. 5 according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

Among the other teams dotted along the impressive schedule is a home date versus Roman Catholic (Pa.) on Aug. 28 and on Sep. 11 against Kahuku (HI). The month of October looks to be a gauntlet for St. John Bosco as they’ll face off against Santa Margarita Catholic, Servite and rival Mater Dei in the final three weeks.

2026 Bosco Football Schedule! Brave Nation we are proud to announce our upcoming national schedule. Once again we look forward to competing against some of the best in the country 🇺🇸. #DestinationBosco #GoBRAVES pic.twitter.com/x1dIigyZRl — Bosco Football (@boscofootball) February 17, 2026

Braves’ head coach Jason Negro returns another talented bunch of players for the 2026 campaign, including the secondary featuring 2027 four-stars Jailen Hill and Isala Wily-Ava. Also slated to be back for his third season behind center for the Braves is 2028 three-star quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who threw for 2,361 yards and 33 touchdowns last fall.

St. John Bosco High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 21 – at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Aug. 28 – Roman Catholic (Pa.)

Sep. 4 – at Pittsburg

Sep. 11 – Kahuku (HI)

Sep. 19 – at St. Louis (HI)

Oct. 2 – JSerra Catholic

Oct. 9 – Orange Lutheran

Oct. 16 – Santa Margarita Catholic

Oct. 23 – at Servite

Oct. 30 – at Mater Dei

St. John Bosco finished with a 9-2 record and as the No. 4 in the state, according to the final California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. John Bosco High School

St. John Bosco High School, located in Bellflower, California, is a distinguished Catholic college preparatory school for young men. Established in 1940, it offers a rigorous academic program, including AP and honors courses, alongside exceptional arts and athletics. Known for its championship sports teams, St. John Bosco fosters spiritual growth, leadership, and community service. Its diverse extracurricular activities and supportive environment prepare students for higher education and lifelong success.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of California.