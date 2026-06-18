St. John's (Mass.) 5-star Christopher Vargas shows out in front of Ohio State coaches

St. John’s (Mass.) quarterback Christopher Vargas recently joined Team 24K at Ohio State’s final 7v7 event of the summer. The five-star prospect joined multiple other top prospects in the Buckeyes’ camp, with Huntington Beach (Calif.) quarterback Brady Edmunds also featuring on the day.

A class of 2028 prospect, Vargas is the number two quarterback in his class according to Rivals Industry Rankings. The best prospect in the state, the only quarterback with a higher rating than the Eagles star, is Georgia commit and Los Angeles IMG Academy (Calif.) quarterback Jayden Wade.

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“No. 1 2028 QB Christopher Vargas with a deep touchdown pass to give Team 24K the lead over Bishop Watterson in the semifinals of Ohio State’s 7-on-7 tournament.” Eleven Warriors writer Dan Hope shared one of Vargas’s highlights live from the event.

Team 24K, which Vargas is a part of, is a 7-7 team that competes on the OT7 circuit. With the likes of Trae Taylor and Jamier Brown, they punched their tickets to the OT7 national finals, which took place last week. However, it was Vargas who was signal-calling at this week’s Ohio State camp.

Leading them to the camp’s championship game, Team 24K ultimately defeated St Francis DeSales (Ohio). This gave Vargas a victory over three-star quarterback prospect RJ Day, the son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

During the camp’s championship game, the class of 2028 quarterback was joined by Brown, a five-star class of 2027 prospect who is already committed to Ohio State. The two linked up well, with Vargas throwing a deep touchdown to the receiver who recorded 1,009 yards and ten touchdowns last season.

Meanwhile, in his sophomore season, the Eagles’ quarterback helped guide St.John’s to a MIAA Division 1 state title berth. After missing most of the playoffs through injury, Vargas threw for 217 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in a defeat to Westwood Xaverian (Mass.)

Finishing his sophomore year with over 2000 yards and 24 touchdowns, Vargas has multiple D1 offers going into his junior year. Included in that is Ohio State, with whom he has taken 3 unofficial visits. However, he is currently predicted to land at Penn State over the Buckeyes, Georgia, and Syracuse by Rivals RPM.

With his recruitment still wide open going into the 2026-27 varsity season, St. John’s kicks off their varsity season on the 11th of September. They take on Springfield Central (Mass.) in an away non-league match.