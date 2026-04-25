St. Joseph Regional (NJ) football releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is New Jersey, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Coming away with the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship after defeating Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep, 24-21, was the Montvale (NJ) St. Regional Green Knights. Coming off the program’s first state championship since head coach Augie Hoffmann returned for his second stint.

Now with a state title in hand and the program loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball, Hoffmann has loaded up the Green Knights’ schedule with games against Caravan (IL) Mount Carmel and Fairburn (GA) Creekside, respectively.

The full St. Joseph Regional 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times are all included for the exception of the Bergen Catholic matchup.

Aug. 28 – at Caravan (IL) Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

Sep. 5 – Fairburn (GA) Creekside, 1 p.m.

Sep. 12 – at Morristown (NJ) Delbarton, 1 p.m.

Sep. 19 – Wayne (NJ) DePaul Catholic, 1 p.m.

Sep. 25 – at Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 – Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep, 1 p.m.

Oct. 17 – West Orange (NJ) Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m.

Oct. 24 – Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic, TBD

Oct. 31 – Paramus (NJ) Paramus Catholic, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph Regional in 2025 finished with a 10-2 record and as the state’s No. 2 ranked team, according to the final New Jersey High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. Joseph Regional High School

St. Joseph Regional High School, located in Montvale, New Jersey, is a private, all-boys Catholic institution known for academic excellence and championship-level athletics. With a strong emphasis on faith, brotherhood, and leadership, SJR offers rigorous college-preparatory programs and a rich extracurricular life. The Green Knights are celebrated for their success in football and other varsity sports, fostering a proud and spirited school community.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Garden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across New Jersey.